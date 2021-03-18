Bob Weber, Livermore
The problem is not just putting the hotel on the side of the street where it will be subject to debilitating operational logistics in traffic flow and parking. The problem is not just expanding the housing footprint and elevation to oppressive proportions. The problem is not just shrinking the area of the central park to the miniscule. The problem is not just reducing the usable number of parking spaces in the downtown, instead of increasing that number. The problem is not just shrinking the width of parking spaces in the downtown to a number of inches guaranteed to result in dinged doors and impaired occupant ingress/egress. The problem is that all of these issues are being inflicted upon Livermore by an out of touch and out of control City Council. We now live in a city that has lost representative government, a city where the opinions and vision of the majority of its voting citizenry are routinely dismissed by a City Council intent on following its own internal agenda. It would be a valid question if one were to ask whether our elected leaders actually serve our interests and deserve to continue in office.