Richard Hughes, Livermore
Why not do a ‘locomotion study’ first, to find out what your citizens really want?
Here is another thought worth sharing with the community. Instead of cities all across America ‘forcing’ bike lanes upon all of us because they have decided, in their ‘infinite’ wisdom, that bike lanes are ‘good’ for us, why don't they do a simple poll study beforehand to determine what the people really want, instead of creating a billion miles of bike lanes only to discover, rather painfully, that it was a ‘pipe dream’ or ‘wishful thinking’ or a ‘romantic notion,’ aka a mistake? Just like the carpool lane debacle is turning out to be!
Send an email to all your citizens asking a simple question - when you leave your house every day to go about your business, can you please let us know your estimate, on average, on a weekly or monthly basis, regarding how you plan to ‘locomote’ (get around)? We can even call it the ‘locomotion study.’
Each member of each household can respond, as long as they submit a unique name and a unique email address, up to even six members from each address (household). Each city waits for even up to two years, patiently if need be, to get back all the data from as many citizens as they could possibly get a response from before they publish the results to their citizens.
Drive a vehicle/motorcycle: 70%
Take public transport such as a bus or train: 10%
Ride a bicycle or e-bicycle: 10%
Walk/run/roller-blade/skateboard: 10%
The total percentage must add up to 100% (as shown above). For example, for the City of Livermore, the final data tabulated, after a two-year, data-gathering ‘locomotion study’ could be:
Drive a vehicle/motorcycle: 90%
Take public transport such as a bus or a train: 2%
Ride a bicycle or e-bicycle: 4%
Walk/run/roller-blade/skateboard: 4%
So, once this data had been gathered and clearly established, documented, and presented to all the citizens, then and only then should any city in these ‘Democratic’ United States decide what to do about serving and meeting the needs of ‘we the people,’ yes? Wow, what a concept!