Greg Scott, Livermore
Seventy-six years ago this August 6, over Hiroshima, Japan, neutrons were propelled into 141 pounds of uranium-235 by conventional explosives and re-directed by beryllium reflectors to cause less than 2% of that uranium to go into the uncontrolled fission of a nuclear bomb named "Little Boy."
Around 80,000 human lives vanished instantly, along with the concept of "Long Now" for human civilization. By the end of that year, 1945, another 60,000 individuals approximately would be lost to the incurred injuries, including burns from highly energetic photonic gamma radiation.
Three days later, with a fissile core from plutonium produced at Hanford, Washington, the "Fat Man" nuclear bomb detonated above Nagasaki. Though the explosive force from the initial implosion was greater than the blast in Hiroshima, fewer people perished because of the shielding from the topography. Regardless, tens of thousands were killed, died in the aftermath or were wounded. Six days later Imperial Japan surrendered and World War II ended.
In 1947, the same year the Cold War began with the Soviet Union, Bulletin of Atomic Scientists members initiated a Doomsday Clock that is currently set to 100 seconds before midnight.
There are nine members of the nuclear bomb club in 2021: The United States, Russia, People's Republic of China (PRC), Great Britain, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. (South Africa has dismantled its nuclear bomb program). This makes for an extremely dangerous and tense global environment, especially given the rising aggressiveness of the PRC and Russia.
Then there is the problem of nuclear bomb proliferation. The development of a nuclear bomb by Iran would lead to war. It would be an affront to the critical strategic importance of that area of the world, to the United States and to the survival of Israel. Iran has formidable mid-range missile capabilities.
Nuclear war is unthinkable. The U.S. requires a strong non-nuclear deterrent. In the latest annual U.S. budget, 5.7%, or $42.9 billion of the $753 billion for the military is to be spent on nuclear weapons. This needs to be reduced. The world cannot endure another event anything like the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima or Nagasaki. We must be setting the Doomsday Clock away from the fateful midnight, not closer to it.
In the inspiration to the founding of our country, Thomas Paine prophetically stated, "We have it in our power to begin the world over again."