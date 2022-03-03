Tom Evans, Dublin
A recent article in The Independent, Feb. 24, described a medium density housing project that Dublin’s City Council approved for the SCS property. Near the end of the article, one of the councilmembers is quoted as saying “This is the community’s vision.” Well, not so fast. This comment was made after a presentation by a consulting team that the City hired. The presenters showed the Council a plan which was supposed to be assembled from community input. The community outreach by the consulting team was admirable. However, the plan that was developed only represented part of the community. Roughly half of the community is clearly not behind this much housing.
There were three public surveys and three public meetings and a couple of City Council meetings – all over a period of months. In the first two public meetings the desired quantity of housing was roughly split between those wanting low density housing and those wanting medium density housing. In the third meeting, those wanting less housing were more the force. Survey #1 showed that about 61% of those taking the survey wanted low density or no new housing at all. The consultants then explained to the community that there wouldn’t be any nicer amenities beyond the basics unless there was more housing allowed. For Survey #2 the low-density group dropped to 32% after a few nicer public amenities were offered; 50% wanted medium density or more; 18% did not answer. After being shown results from Survey #2, the Council pursued the medium density plan which set the basis for Survey #3. Survey #3 Q10 asked people what they liked or disliked. Out of 158 people that answered, I counted 34 comments that either liked the plan or wanted additional housing while counting 50 comments that clearly wanted less housing or no housing.
There was no community consensus on the “preferred plan” … far from it. The consultants seemed to be of the mind – ‘we can make medium density work’, rather than showing the obvious split in the community. The resolution that was prepared for the City Council to vote on was a Yes or No on the medium density plan. They chose what the consultants promoted. So, on paper it may look like “This is the community’s vision” but actually it was just business as usual at the City of Dublin.