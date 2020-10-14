Tamara Reus, Livermore
It’s time to set the record straight about Vinnie Bacon.
Board of Supervisors candidate David Haubert is trying to divert attention from his own record by spreading lies about his opponent Vinnie Bacon in campaign mailers and robocalls. Here are the facts.
- Vinnie has never voted against funding fire departments. During the Great Recession, Fremont city staff looked into different possible areas to make cuts, including fire stations. Vinnie did not propose any cuts to fire service and never voted for any.
- Vinnie never abandoned his meeting responsibilities. None of the meeting dates listed in the attack mailer involved city council meetings. In eight years on the Fremont City Council, Vinnie only missed two meetings. The meetings referred to in the mailer were for commission meetings. If Vinnie was unable to attend those meetings, his alternate attended in his place.
- While it is true that Vinnie voted for a city council pay raise, the councilmembers had not had a raise in almost 20 years. The vote was 4-1 in favor of the raise, and the wages went from $14,000 per year to $24,000, still not a large sum for the amount of work involved.
- The FPPC specifically found no intent to conceal any contributions or disbursements when it imposed fines on Vinnie’s past campaign. This information was cropped out of the mailers sent by his opponent.
- Vinnie is not anti-immigrant. An issue arose with an individual of Sikh ethnicity who was subject to being removed from his county democratic committee position if he did not support Vinnie as the candidate endorsed by the democratic party. Vinnie conveyed this information in a voicemail to the individual. This led to an on-line article in another publication that contained inaccuracies about their interaction, conveyed by the individual, and was subsequently repudiated by the committee. Vinnie has the support of many leaders in the Fremont Sikh community.
- You can get all the facts at bacon4supervisor.com/correcting-the-record/.
The truth is that Vinnie Bacon is the clean money candidate. He does not take money from special interests, because he wants to remain impartial in representing the people. Haubert has not only received substantial donations from developers, he is one himself! He is trying to undermine Vinnie’s integrity because he knows his own integrity is already in question.
Get the facts, and I’m sure you will join me in voting for Vinnie Bacon!