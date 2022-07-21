Randy Hill, Livermore
Regarding the sewer line extension. Yeah, if you own property in Livermore, you are definitely going to want to pony up some money for this project.
The return on your investment will be to your advantage as a property owner in light of the impressive boost you will see in your property value.
Don’t forget how Livermore got where it is. Without the vineyards, Livermore would still be nothing more than a place people pass by on their way to other destinations.
This project is a win for everyone.
Take care of your city, and it will take care of you.