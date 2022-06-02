Rich Buckley, Livermore
Expanding the sewer outside our urban boundary line for South Livermore Valley to accommodate the richest landlords in Alameda County while blocking all the little guys along the way, is an emotionally packed subject on par with abortion-on-demand, and the stupid foolish proxy Ukrainian war funded by POTUS-B and Beltway - neocons.
The Wine Group https://tinyurl.com/2p8f86m9 that bought Concannon found themselves caught in government environmental double-speak, where all their legal operating permits (fully legal in every way), to function as wineries have functioned for hundreds of years, (cellaring, retail-wholesale, eat, drink, and be merry) were changed. The Local Branch of The Imperial Office of Environmental Purity and Global Warming Doctrine, During an Extended Ice Age While Earth Crosses The 12,600 Year Electric Universe Galactic Plane, imposed a new demand on Concannon to truck all wastewater and honey pot effluents to Livermore’s sewer treatment facility. The cost: $150,000 per month, complains Conconnon bosses. Ouchie!
On March 12, 2020, The Wine Group seeing the handwriting on the wall went public to find a new owner. Any new owner would do. Do you take Bitcoin?
One of many alternative options could have been to work with Livermore School District and run a sewer line down Almond Ave about 4000-feet to Concannon’s buildings and be done with. Concannon might even pay the entire cost to unload $150,000 per month trucking costs…. at 1/4 that rate for their own sewer line. But wait, where's the big corporate welfare in that? Aren't the little guys supposed to pay, while the big guys benefit? Why can’t we do a Mayor Karla Brown creative Ruby Hill deal of some sort and provide sewer treatment we profess has “ample excess capacity” and enter a controlling contract to leave Concannon outside Livermore and let'em hook up? Nothing new is being added to mother earth. Run the numbers; it’s a no brainer. Will a company that sells 53 million+ cases ($3.5 to $4-Billion wholesale) a year globally qualify for a local community bond participation rate? Duh?