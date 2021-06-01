J. Cote, Livermore
I’m not entirely sure of their motives, but the City Council has destroyed what was once a quaint small town and turned it into an ugly, disgusting eyesore. They have totally ignored the wishes of its citizens time and time again, and it has truly become the dumping ground for low-income housing for the whole valley.
I wonder, how many of the council’s members will actually live in one of these apartments? You have not served this community well, as you professed in your campaign rhetoric. You’ve destroyed it; shame on you.