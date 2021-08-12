Marcus Libkind, Livermore
It is very unfortunate that the issue of the downtown Eden Housing project has gotten to the point where a lawsuit was filed. But I am a supporter of the lawsuit, because I do not believe that the project as now designed is in the best interests of the citizens of Livermore.
I’m very much in favor of affordable housing. I think that Livermore has great opportunities on this front. Aside from the land on the north side of Railroad Avenue, every time I drive by the old Nob Hill shopping center on South Livermore Avenue, I think about the possibility for a small amount of retail and housing above it.
But what the City Council approved for downtown Livermore is not what was presented to the public when the project was initially supported. The height of the buildings, the footprint of the buildings, the reduction in parking and other concessions to the developer are all part of a bait-and- switch scheme.
Eden presented a project, and then they changed it. Those changes are unacceptable to me and a vast majority of the citizens of Livermore, as shown by an independent survey. Yet the City Council continues to move forward on a project that the citizens of Livermore clearly oppose.
The City of Livermore, and the City Council in particular, has brought the lawsuit on themselves. Shame on them.