William Lipman, Pleasanton
Shame on you, mayor and city council, for putting politics before the health and safety of our community during this pandemic!
For months, there have been unmasked demonstrators crowding the crosswalk islands at the intersection of Hopyard and Valley every Tuesday and Thursday. Their coolers, water bottles, jackets, signs and boombox cover much of the island. These demonstrators are breaking multiple laws and putting the public health at risk during this catastrophic pandemic. I value our constitutional right to peaceably assemble, but it must be done safely and within the confines of the law.
These demonstrators are violating Municipal Code 11.58.030, which prohibits "lingering or loitering" on these handicapped accessible islands. “The only exceptions are for the following circumstances: (1) as may be necessary to cross a roadway; (2) as is necessary for emergencies; or (3) as is necessary for public works or maintenance.”
More importantly, they are gathering, without masks, and without regard to social distancing during this pandemic, which violates both city, state and county rules, and defies common sense.
Every pedestrian who crosses this intersection, in any direction, is forced to walk within inches of unmasked, shouting demonstrators, putting them risk for transmission of the coronavirus.
I’ve contacted PPD multiple times to express concern.
Today, they directly told me that there is nothing they can do, except politely ask demonstrators to put on a mask! Apparently, current Pleasanton law mandates masks and social distancing, but with no citations or repercussions for violating the law … in other words … the law is meaningless, and the demonstrators know it and are taking advantage of it.
Livermore, Dublin and other cities enforce the rule and issue citations, but cowardly pTown refuses to do so.
Shockingly, according to meeting minutes, the mayor and city council have repeatedly refused to give this topic any attention, voting to keep it off the agenda. Why? With the election near, they are all afraid of upsetting any supporters who are anti mask. Two sitting council members, Karla Brown and Jerry Pentin, are currently running for mayor
Shame on you, council members, for putting politics ahead of the health and safety of the people you were elected to serve. And shame on the PPD for failing to enforce the laws they were sworn to uphold.
New proposed city motto - Pleasanton: where masks are optional, and Covid is welcome!