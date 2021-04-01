Margaret Liang, Dublin
Recently, there's a proposal to relocate Kaiser Air from Oakland Airport to Livermore Airport, thus bringing charter planes including Boeing 737 into the area.
While there is great potential of revenue to Livermore, as a local resident living adjacent to the Livermore and directly under the flight path, I'd like to raise concerns for the potential and substantial impact of the noise pollution. Aviation noise is not merely community annoyance, it is directly related to sleep disruption, poor academic learning abilities, and health.
First, for a Boeing 737 or equivalent aircraft, at one nautical mile (~6,000 feet), the noise level is 98 decibels, which is four times the noise level of standing 50 feet from the freeway. Studies have cited that more than eight hours of such exposure will likely cause permanent damage. For the same aircraft to be flying at 1,000 feet (takeoff and landing), eight hours of exposure will cause serious damage.
Secondly, loud aviation noise is proven to be directly related to the children learning and memory skills. In fact, the recent RANCH study (Road and Aircraft Noise and children's Cognition and Health) has noted that reading comprehension has fallen at 55 dB (if exposed for merely 16 hours) in a linear relationship, and every 5 dB increase will result in roughly two months of reading skill comparing to the control group.
Note that a Boeing 737 at 6,000 feet (one nautical mile) has a noise level of 98 dB, which likely will result in 16 months of delay in reading comprehension and memory skill in children. Remember some of our schools are located directly under the flight path.
Meanwhile, studies have shown that aviation noise has been associated with increased rate of cardiovascular disease and stroke, as well as high blood pressure for adults and children alike.
In addition to sleep deprivation, slowing down learning ability, negative health impact, it deters people to come visit and enjoy our local businesses (coffee shops, outdoor dining, strolling around downtown, and more) and our parks and trails.
It could potentially become one of the concerns or deciding factors for people who are considering moving into the area, thus property tax revenue for the cities. It could bring extra airport traffic that the region will need to mitigate.
If you have the similar concerns, please share with your city officials.