Katie Marcel, Livermore
To Tony Baylis, Lorenzo Wells, AJ (Jacqueline) Lanier, Jennifer Nelson, Julia Ramirez, Monique Warren, and the entire African American Body of Laboratory Employees,
On behalf of the board of directors, staff and volunteers of Shakespeare’s Associates, Inc. we would like to publicly thank the incredible Reader’s Theater performers from the Lawrence Livermore National Lab’s African American Body of Employees (AABLE) for giving an unforgettable performance of John Lewis’ March. Tony Baylis, Lorenzo Wells, AJ (Jacqueline) Lanier, Jennifer Nelson, Julia Ramirez and Monique Warren, we appreciate your time, talent, energy and enthusiasm! Our company has partnered with the Livermore Public Library on the Livermore Reads Together program for years and it was such an honor to have AABLE give the performance this year. You brought Mr. Lewis’ words to life, gave voice to his powerful story and you sparked a little “Good Trouble” in the community conversation around civil rights.
Thank you for sharing your personal stories and for making this American story relevant beyond the page. Sharing our own personal stories is a powerful way to connect to art. We were so inspired to learn of the great work that Ms. Jennifer Nelson has done in carrying on Mr. Lewis’ fight for civil rights. It was moving to hear of Ms. AJ Lanier’s family history of activism and how she marched as a little girl in front of Woolworths.
The story obviously deals with moments of violence and trauma. You were able to honestly convey the horror while still honoring Mr. Lewis’s humor and grace. It was a truly well rounded evening of entertainment, connection, engagement and education. It is our goal to continue to facilitate more community conversation around issues of social justice through the performing arts.
We have enjoyed getting to know about the African American Body of Laboratory Employees and the work your organization does in providing a platform for lab employees to share their experiences, socialize, celebrate African American culture and foster further STEM education. We hope to partner with your agency again in the future as we explore how the arts and science can interconnect in profound ways to support social justice initiatives that better our community.
Sincerely, Shakespeare’s Associates Inc. Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers.