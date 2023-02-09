Richard Andrews, Livermore
I’ve pretty much stayed away from letters since the local election, probably to the relief of some readers. It was a hard-fought battle, and I felt that we all needed a rest. So when I saw two weeks in a row the MAGA mentality had decided to keep pounding on those they don’t agree with, I was a bit surprised. I cannot see how DO & AM can be so oblivious to facts and filled with such bias that they can’t formulate an intelligent argument.
I guess DO was at a MAGA rally when Jan. 6th occurred. He also chose to ignore the most immoral behavior by any President in history, by DJ Trump; to say nothing of Trump’s groveling at the feet of the three worst dictators on the planet, while ignoring America’s friends. And AM seems to find it easier to regurgitate the political accusations of his developer owned leader, than cite truths about an honest and morally concerned newspaper owner, Joan Seppala. Perhaps these two are just keeping the pencils sharp, so they can write a worthwhile remark, when they finally get one. But we are entertained by their silliness.
I hope they take the time to also sharpen their minds with facts and not just their pencils – just as Hannity and Alex Jones never do. But trying to sharpen a dull blade can’t be done if you only work one side of a whetstone as well as one side of the blade. Give it a try, boys. You might be surprised.