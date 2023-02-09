Richard Andrews, Livermore

I’ve pretty much stayed away from letters since the local election, probably to the relief of some readers.  It was a hard-fought battle, and I felt that we all needed a rest. So when I saw two weeks in a row the MAGA mentality had decided to keep pounding on those they don’t agree with, I was a bit surprised. I cannot see how DO & AM can be so oblivious to facts and filled with such bias that they can’t formulate an intelligent argument. 