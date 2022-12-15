Greg Scott, Livermore 

She sang a selfless song. I first met her when she served meals at Open Heart Kitchen. She also volunteered for Meals On Wheels for the elderly, and would tell me stories of experiences that would pull the most insensitive of heartstrings. The memorial garden at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Livermore, on land once functioning as part of the Enos Farm, was under her direction and tending. There we did some trash pickup and weeding together over the ashes of souls. She cared, too, for a second husband who has had serious health difficulties.