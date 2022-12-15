She sang a selfless song. I first met her when she served meals at Open Heart Kitchen. She also volunteered for Meals On Wheels for the elderly, and would tell me stories of experiences that would pull the most insensitive of heartstrings. The memorial garden at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Livermore, on land once functioning as part of the Enos Farm, was under her direction and tending. There we did some trash pickup and weeding together over the ashes of souls. She cared, too, for a second husband who has had serious health difficulties.
In some ways hardships are a blessing, in part by providing understanding of hardships. Her first husband was a successful professional, a veterinarian, who died young. There she was an “older” woman in her thirties who had to train herself for work to support her children and herself.
We shared things in common. We both have Norwegian ancestry. Her story reminded me of my Norwegian grandmother, whose youngest was born in 1930 - the start of the Great Depression. My grandfather got sick in 1931 and went from Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota to a hospital in Rochester where he died 11 years later, a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor, which started World War II for the United States. There my grandmother was, with three children, to take on capitalism’s less than finest era. Norwegian ancestry certainly gives its women some stoic blood, a point that could have been incorporated into Amity Shlaes’s interpretation of the Great Depression in her book, “The Forgotten Man”. I don’t remember my Democratic grandmother being big on the “free market,” although she most definitely produced a strident Republican in my mother.
The selfless woman and her second husband were adamant about vaccinations, isolation, and masks against the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. COVID-19 eventually caught up to the selfless woman and her partner. Her husband reasonably recovered; she did not. It has been a steep downhill slide since. Now she is going into hospice from additional ailments.
I hold the thoughts of this giving woman dear for what she did for me. It will be a tall order to do even a fraction for others as she selflessly accomplished.
“May I, composed like them / Of Eros and of dust, / Beleaguered by the same / Negation and despair, / Show an affirming flame.” (W H. Auden, “September 1, 1939”)