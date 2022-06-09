Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Some of you have probably heard of Michael Shellenberger — California native, author and educator — who has dozens of YouTube videos, spanning the past 10 years or so, examining climate change, homelessness, mental illness and nuclear energy. After doing my own research into him, I believe without any doubt that he is the absolute best choice for our next Governor of California (he is running as an Independent). His ideas are compelling, and he seems to possess the energy and vision to accomplish what our leaders have failed, and continue to fail, to do: fix problems, not kick them down the road. Please let's not do what we always do, vote straight-ticket Democrat over and over again, never looking at the candidate, just their party. Democratic policies have done more damage than good in our cities and state. Look no further than San Francisco to understand their vision of California. Make it stop.