Rich Buckley, Livermore
The trait of success running through American enterprise is under-promise and over-deliver.
We all respect that sort of integrity.
The disappointing downtown rental housing plans produced by Eden Housing under-delivers to produce an unacceptable, oversized, cloistered, rental project, consuming precious open space downtown community park land. This dog don't hunt.
Please look at lands on the north side of Railroad Avenue for alternative development that will protect our precious open space in our downtown. Shift the energy to bring vigor for the preservation of our downtown community center and park open space.