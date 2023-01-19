Zachary Cosenza, Livermore

I was horrified to learn of the baseless lawsuit filed by Save Livermore Downtown. As a renter, I would like to think my presence in this city is not an affront to the good people who had the fortune to buy a house here 30 years ago at 1/4 the current price. I must be wrong. Going to savelivermoredowntown.com (where I found a link to write a letter to the editor) I learned so much more that I was wrong about. 