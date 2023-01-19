Zachary Cosenza, Livermore
I was horrified to learn of the baseless lawsuit filed by Save Livermore Downtown. As a renter, I would like to think my presence in this city is not an affront to the good people who had the fortune to buy a house here 30 years ago at 1/4 the current price. I must be wrong. Going to savelivermoredowntown.com (where I found a link to write a letter to the editor) I learned so much more that I was wrong about.
Apparently, the units won’t have enough parking...but also somehow generate too much traffic. The buildings will be too tall and close to the road which will ruin the feel of downtown...because we all know low-slung strip malls are the most cozy feeling structures. I also learned that firefighters won’t be able to afford the units...but also the units shouldn’t be built anyway because the windows are the wrong shape.
The most important thing I learned was that the very presence of people does not fit in with the ‘character’ of the downtown...which should be a sterile environment of parking lots and big-box stores for people to drive into and out of as quickly as possible. No morning strollers. No quiet cyclists. No kids playing in the park. And God forbid people spend time downtown at night and make the place feel safer and livelier.