Carol Chargin, Livermore
Controversy regarding the development of downtown Livermore continues. One side thinks decisions must be made now to ease housing for lower income citizens, while the other side wants to bring about housing for lower income citizens, and at the same time, preserve the architectural integrity of historic Livermore and create a gathering area for all Livermore citizens.
The name calling and innuendo from one side really needs to stop. This language just generates suspicion and animosity. Charges have been made that Jean King and Joan Seppala never wanted a hotel, which is not true. They led an investigation into placing the hotel in a different location. The City Council chose a less spacious plan. But is a hotel that faces a concrete building and has no restaurant going to attract wine-country visitors?
I have lived in towns where the focus of the town was a large park. I understand the SaveLivermoreDowntown group wanting to have a park for all citizens of Livermore, and at one time, it was part of the development plan. I understand the need for housing for lower income people. Are these two goals mutually exclusive? Can the right of eminent domain be used on the north side of Railroad Avenue to increase the number of low-income housing units? The former pool business occupied land zoned residential. I know there is property behind the city offices, which is to be for low-income and senior housing. Could the low-income housing projects be started there now, instead of downtown? This building project and the possibility of obtaining more housing units on the north side of Railroad Avenue should be investigated. Building four-story buildings downtown will change the character of downtown and not maintain its openness. Joan and Lynn Seppala are willing to use their assets to preserve historic Livermore buildings, as exemplified by their preservation of the Bank of Italy Building. The disparaging of the Seppalas is not warranted.
Whatever form the development of downtown Livermore takes, this development will be forever with Livermore. Hopefully, the development will take a form which adds to this historic town and not detract from its history. Architecture, housing, parking, and traffic flow are all necessary considerations in making a major change to Livermore. Name calling and innuendo should not be added to the process.