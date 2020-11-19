Julie Perea, Livermore
Over the summer, I learned that there was projected to be a nationwide shortage of poll workers due to Coronavirus and the potential risk to our older population.
At the end of July, I signed up to be a poll worker through powerthepolls.org. By October, I learned that I was not alone - volunteer poll workers turned out in record numbers in Alameda County, and I was assigned to be a ‘stand by judge.’ Sadly, I never got the call to work on any of the four days of in-person voting, even though more people turned out to vote during the 2020 election than ever before. I was excited about being a frontline worker for democracy!
Hundreds of thousands of Americans stepped up to help at the polls this year. These record numbers prevented election administrators from closing polling places, ensured polling sites were appropriately staffed to minimize lines and delays, and helped neighbors in their communities navigate issues when voting. Poll workers are critical for ensuring a fair, safe, and accessible election for all. This new wave of poll workers recruited by Power the Polls were critical for not just this election, but will strengthen our democracy for decades to come.
Thank you to all who stepped up.
When the next election rolls around, I will again volunteer my time and energy and hope that you will consider joining me. Visit powerthepolls.org for more information.