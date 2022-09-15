I see his campaign signs and endorsements by that elitist special interest group in the Independent but show me why Mony Nop is the best choice for mayor of Livermore. Just being a really nice guy with an interesting backstory doesn’t qualify anyone to serve as mayor or earn my vote. Show me the Mony.
Has Mony served as a council member for Livermore … or for any city? Has he served on a commission or advisory board for Livermore … or for any city? Other than running for mayor once before, what has he done to get exposure and experience in leading a city government? Show me the Mony.
And what are his specific proposals to address community issues? There’s just one so far. It’s bowing to that troublesome name changing special interest group and their ongoing efforts to undermine our downtown development. That’s why we see their letters in The Independent supporting him … because he might help their attempts to hijack our voter approved development efforts.
So … show me the experience and skills that Mony has to lead Livermore’s City Council. Are there any?