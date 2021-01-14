David Pastor, Pleasanton
A new surge of the pandemic is here. Of course, no one will touch the third rail of California politics. Uncontrolled immigration.
Our governor has already hinted that the new lockdown will extend past January even though the statistics show that about 74% of infections occur from in home transmission and only 1.5% from outdoor dining. This is probably exacerbated by the result of last November’s election. Doesn’t it seem strange that the problem gets worse the farther south you go in the state? Federal judges have put a stay on President Trump’s policy of returning unaccompanied minors to their country of origin. Our president elect has announced his new immigration policy is not to return illegal crossers to Mexico while their cases are pending, give DACA “students” a pathway to citizenship, and give illegal immigrants free medical care. We are back to “catch and release”. Who cares what their health history is? The rush of hopeful illegal immigrants to our borders has already started. The caravans of the hopeful are forming (once again, who is paying for this — bathrooms, buses, food, etc.). The border patrol is dealing with a large number of Covid cases. Many of them are their agents. This is a great way to destroy our economy. Our president had a handle on this. Now insanity will reign. If our governor really cared, he would shut the border until the pandemic subsides, not welcome illegal immigrants into California. I asked the owner of my barber shop why he didn't just rent space from Walmart because that is where all of the people are. I conclude with the new politically acceptable ending: Amen and Awoman.