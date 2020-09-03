John Stein, Livermore
I applaud your editorial, “A Month-Long Shutdown Could End COVID-19 in the State,” but we must realize that a shutdown is only the first step.
The virus is patient, persistent and now globally prevalent. A month-long partial or total California shutdown can reduce, but not eliminate it. California does not control its borders with Mexico or Arizona, Nevada and Oregon. It is not like Iceland, New Zealand or even Hawaii. What is needed is a unified national strategy that lowers the number of cases. That needs to be followed with an ongoing program of wide-ranging testing, contact tracing and isolation. With our interconnected civilization, to truly end the pandemic we will need a safe and effective vaccine and a worldwide effort like that which has virtually eliminated smallpox and polio.
We need to convince people that going mask-less or attending large gatherings only frees the virus to spread more quickly and widely. There are no miracle cures. The virus will not disappear by itself and burning down cell towers will not help. If a safe and effective vaccine is developed almost everyone needs to take it. In our war to conquer the virus the only effective weapons we have are intelligence and scientific knowledge. Now is the time to use them.