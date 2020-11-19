Winslow Brough, Livermore
To improve bicycle safety in Livermore, the city is conducting a study to make changes to East Avenue, the only east-west corridor from the downtown area to the eastern parts of the city.
Two of the current three proposals reduce motor vehicle lanes from the existing four (two lanes in each direction) to just two lanes (one lane in each direction). The third option maintains the four lanes but eliminates street parking along the length of East Avenue to just eight
I applaud the city’s effort to improve bicycle safety, but to remove 50% of the motor vehicle corridor along the busy and only major east-west corridor in East Livermore to help a much smaller population of bicyclists is unreasonable, given the motor vehicle congestion that I believe will result from the reduction to one lane in each direction.
I would encourage those that will be impacted by the proposed changes to go to eastavecorridorstudy.com and take the short survey to express your opinion before the city council decides on what will be done.