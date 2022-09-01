It’s the first week of September, and I’m already sick of campaign signs. They’ve always annoyed me, being both wasteful and superficial, displaying only a candidate’s name. But never before have I seen a campaign so completely smother a town with signs.
I’m not even talking about yard signs. Those have meanings I can appreciate. My neighbor is saying, “I like this candidate, and if you share my values, you may like them too.”
No, the signs that irritate me the most are littering public property, often beside a road. They already clutter Livermore, from one mayoral candidate in particular. If their campaign cared about Livermore’s aesthetic character, they would remove at least half of them. While driving on a single street, Concannon Boulevard, I counted the signs: thirty-nine. Three more stood out as eyesores on one short stretch of Murdell Lane (without houses). The repetition of these signs is so extreme that I begin to suspect they were strewn about by staffers who would not be paid until they reached a high quota.
These signs take on a different sort of meaning. To me they say, “Our campaign has too much money and too little respect for voter intelligence.”
As much as I dislike political signs, I will still be voting. Local elections are important. Based on the mess of signs alone, I would vote against this mayoral candidate. But admittedly, I tend to go against those backed by the big money.