Carolyn Vasconcellos, Livermore
He was infiltrated by a communist spy for 10 years. Fang. Fang.
His role as a Congressman is even suspect. He (definitely) should not be on intel or a house manager. It is an affront to voters.
We do not need his trial perspective in a trial where every democrat senator and every house manager is hypocritical on video telling Americans to fight. Eric Swalwell presented falsified evidence, (i.e.) doctored text message which could be grounds for disbarment in a real trial. His ‘other evidence’ declaring a message from a Trump supporter calling on Calvary was (inciting) a riot was very ignorant.
After Eric Swalwell quoting biblical scripture on (TV) throughout 2020, it was strange and highly embarrassing that he also doesn't apparently know the difference between the U S Calvery (sic) and Jesus Christ at Calvary.
The Independent - we wish your paper could live up to its name. There are thousands of us who live in Tri Valley who (definitely) did not vote for Eric Swalwell or the others of his party, that continually spread lies and misinformation to Americans, that are in office.