In May, the Council voted to accelerate the transfer of the Lucky site property to Eden Housing up to September, rather than the previously agreed time of December 31, 2022. This move is an apparent attempt to prevent a new Council, elected in November and seated in mid-December, from having the ability to look at alternatives to placing Eden Housing on the former Lucky site so that a destination park for the people can be built. Since Eden Housing does not have the financing to purchase the land, the Council voted to "loan" them the $7.8 million, which they will use to "purchase" the land from the city. This action constitutes a "sale" where no real money changes hands, and the city is handing the deed to Eden Housing, so it (the deed) is no longer in the City's hands. The purpose of this maneuver is to place the deed out of reach of a new Council in December.
Because these acts were clearly against the people's will, a referendum was initiated, and in less than a month, over 8000 Livermore voters signed it. The referendum process was the only legal mechanism available to the citizens to halt the City's subversive intentions against its citizens. However, Livermore City Attorney, Jason Acala, sent a letter to the City Clerk arguing that the referendum is invalid. Subsequently, the clerk refused to submit the collected signatures to the County for verification. The City hopes to stall any possible action on the referendum until after the property deed has been transferred, thereby rendering the issue moot.
Mayor Woerner continues to conflate his election results with the housing by claiming it "repeatedly failed at the ballot box by 2-1 margins". The location of Eden Housing has never directly been put to the voters. Mayor Woerner originally ran on a platform that promised he would explore alternative locations for the project (a promise he ignored after his election). The "2-1 margin" he and Marchand speak of is his campaign result, based on his promise to seek an alternative.
The people have repeatedly spoken up. They want a destination park where Eden Housing is currently planned. However, the current Council and former mayor Marchand want to dictate what the people will get, regardless of what they say and what referendums they submit.
Let’s elect a new council majority -- Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos!