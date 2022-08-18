Jim Hutchins, Livermore 

In May, the Council voted to accelerate the transfer of the Lucky site property to Eden Housing up to September, rather than the previously agreed time of December 31, 2022. This move is an apparent attempt to prevent a new Council, elected in November and seated in mid-December, from having the ability to look at alternatives to placing Eden Housing on the former Lucky site so that a destination park for the people can be built. Since Eden Housing does not have the financing to purchase the land, the Council voted to "loan" them the $7.8 million, which they will use to "purchase" the land from the city. This action constitutes a "sale" where no real money changes hands, and the city is handing the deed to Eden Housing, so it (the deed) is no longer in the City's hands. The purpose of this maneuver is to place the deed out of reach of a new Council in December. 