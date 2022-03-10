Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Nearly everyone knows that Silly-Putty is a toy with the ability to change shapes, stretch, squish, bounce, or reattach. However, not everyone realizes that Silly-Putty is also symbolic of Livermore's City regulations. These regulations are voted in after paying hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to "consultants" who weigh in on significant projects, such as the Downtown Specific Plan and its top priorities. Like Silly Putty, these regulations start with one shape but become another.
Located in the "Downtown Specific Plan" is a morass of Silly-Putty regulations, which initially defined parking as the most crucial public concern. Yet when Eden Housing proffered its "bait-and-switch" plan for affordable housing, parking was squashed to less than one slot per unit on site. Additionally, Silly-Putty regulations are noted in the public's 2nd most critical concern: "preserving community character." But Eden Housing's revised plan locks in new structures that forever alter the highly desirable charm of downtown Livermore. Still another example of Silly-Putty regulations was the public's 3rd most crucial concern. "preserving open space." However, Eden Housing's football-field-sized four-story buildings squishes open space for parks and families into "grass-strips, and hard-scape." Rapidly changing Silly-Putty regulations induce a state of cognitive whiplash in the public.
City Manager Marc Roberts recently designed language with quasi-eugenic precision that redefined the loosely worded Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) for Presidio’s latest LLC, 2205 Railroad Avenue. In so doing, he created a new Silly-Putty regulation that, in short, allows "parking in the downtown core" to be defined as "parking anywhere" as long as it's valet! This revision was the City's "kill shot" used, not to give Presidio a leg-up as professed in council meetings, but to impede Save Livermore Downtown's success at moving Eden's Frankenstein across the street on Railroad Ave.
Undeniably, Livermore's Council-Imperium functions like a Monarchy disguised as a Democracy. It can capriciously violate its toothless regulations on a whim. In other situations, these changes are often premeditated (held in closed sessions) and presented in Council meetings as a fait accompli. Council meetings function like dog-and-pony shows where the illusion of fair play is maintained to fool the naïve and trusting public. The public's tax dollars pay for these Silly-Putty regulations. And most recently, $1.9M was spent by the City for a flat-surface valet lot (zoned for residential housing), which could have better served the indigent as affordable housing instead of parking Bentley’s.