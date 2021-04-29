Ann Brown, Livermore
Thank you to all who participated in Earth Week Tri-Valley!
I delighted in meeting caring people of all ages In Zoom meetings, at the Livermore Farmers' Market, at film discussions, and at a Youth Climate Rally. It is heartening to hear how many want to take meaningful personal and community actions for climate solutions.
Tom Bradley of Western Star Nurseries donated five native trees for school tree-planting projects. Girl Scouts met the Litter Challenge and prevented waste from flowing to the Bay. Young families biked to the market to enjoy local, organic products and a picnic. Its these kinds of collective actions that will move our community forward to transition away from use of fossil fuels, ensuring a healthy and thriving Tri-Valley for future generations.
Please visit our website, trivalleycce.org, and the Independent online calendar to preview our May events. They include creating art, a youth rally, meetings, and action. We especially value input from youth, young parents, artists, businesses, and educators. Let's grow our network for a sustainable Tri-Valley!
Sincere thanks to supporters The Independent, Livermore City Council, Livermore Downtown, Livermore Farmers' Market, Retzlaff Vineyards, Page Mill Winery, Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery, Western Star Nursery, Bay Area Redwood, and the City of Livermore.
To learn about and join Tri-Valley Citizens' Climate Education, please visit https://bit.ly/2SbJ6U5.