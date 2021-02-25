Maggie Lloyd, Livermore
Given the very left-leaning bent of The Independent, I wasn’t surprised to see multi-column endorsements of a “national popular vote” (NPV).
It’s basically a work around to bypass America’s electoral college (EC), which is foundational to our governance. Coastal democratic states have for years wanted to bypass or ignore states that don’t think and govern as they do. All states should be represented and have a say as to who is president – the NPV does not do that.
We are divided in our thinking and always have been. Biden (or any president) will not unify the nation – almost half the country didn’t vote for him and disagrees with his policies. Any perceived unity under Biden will only be because big tech, most of all social and other media, and academia will silence any dissenting voices.
What would be more in keeping with the spirit of the EC would be for the EC votes to be prorated based on voting results within each state. That would ensure that all citizens are represented within our existing framework. It is crazy that the (more than) six million republican votes in California were not represented by a single electoral vote. Reading more about the supposed “Conservatives for NPV” - it seems like the funding trail is quite murky and ties back into Democrat organizations.
We do need changes, so the EC better represents our diverse country – the NPV does not do that. It is unfortunate The Independent devoted only two sentences to any critique of the proposal, but very in keeping with its single-minded political agenda.