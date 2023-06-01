Jean King, Livermore
Jean King, Livermore
I am very discouraged about the huge amount of single use plastics that are inundating our planet.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is overwhelming. We have all seen pictures of massive amounts of floating plastic in the Pacific Ocean. Most of the plastic is broken down by the sun into tinier and tinier microplastics, which can’t be seen with the naked eye. Seventy percent sinks to the bottom of the ocean.
These particles are very harmful to animal and plant life.
Microplastics are everywhere - in the oceans, on land, in our food and in animals, including us humans. We need to reduce the amount of single use plastics.
During the pandemic, when I was getting lots of takeout food, I wondered about the proliferation of single use plastic takeout food containers in Livermore. So, I collected takeout food containers and took these to Livermore Sanitation to find out how our food servers are doing. Livermore is not doing well.
The present Livermore rules call for take-out containers to be either recyclable or compostable, so that they can go in the blue and green cans on garbage day. From my sample, most of the food services in Livermore are not following the rules. Their takeout containers are single use and belong in grey garbage cans.
The City is working on rules for utensils and containers used on the premises to be reusable and not single use.
If the City of Livermore is setting the rules, shouldn’t the City properties set a good example. I recently went to the Daily Grind in the Civic Center Library and got a delicious smoothy in a plastic glass with a plastic straw. I consumed it on the premises. The container is not reusable by the establishment.
It is not composable. It is not recyclable. It is single use garbage.
I ask the City of Livermore to set a good example, follow the rules and encourage and enforce the rules for others. Utensils and containers used on the premises should be reusable and not single use. Take out containers should be compostable or recyclable.
