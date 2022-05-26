Thomas Soules, Livermore
Monday night, the city council passed a resolution, Item 6.3, agreeing to the Eden Housing plan and writing up the sale of the land at the Lucky site to Eden housing. It is clear that the city wants to sell the property before the November election in order to try to prevent a new council from exploring any alternative locations for the low-income housing.
But there is something equally sinister that I do not think that the folks who spoke in support of the resolution realized. The city is also loaning $8.3 M to Eden housing, since Eden housing does not have the money to pay for the land.
Why, if the city was going to sell the land anyway, did it not do so a long time ago and why did it not sell the land to the highest bidder for cash, even adding the restriction that it could only be used for low-income housing? This whole thing smells like it was a done deal from the beginning - a secret agreement between Eden Housing and the city.
The citywide public opinion meetings were a sham and citizen outcries, etc. were moot. No other options were seriously looked at, like spending the $8.3M or more the city could have gotten if it sold to a cash buyer, and the city could then use the money to buy the nearly vacant property on Pacific Avenue or property north of Railroad, both of which would allow more affordable living units.
No, this is an egregious inside deal that they hoped to pull off. They are trying to slip it by the citizens and cloak it under a do-good purpose everyone agrees with. With this plan, Eden would make a lot of money. We would pay with high-rise buildings, more traffic and lack of parking and by having lost our last chance to keep the character of Livermore as a small town. We need to elect a new council majority this November.