Mary Perner, Livermore
Site 300 is an 11-square mile experimental test site in the hills southwest of Tracy.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) placed Site 300 on its ‘superfund’ list, one of the most contaminated sites in the country. For decades, open air high explosives tests have released toxins into the air, soil, and water putting Site 300 and nearby communities at risk.
Recently, Livermore Lab and its parent agency, the National Nuclear Security Administration, have undertaken a new Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS) to analyze operations at the lab’s main site in Livermore and its Site 300 near Tracy over the next 15 years or more. This is the time for community involvement.
Join a virtual community meeting, at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 1, to discuss early identification of concerns, potential impacts, relevant effects of past actions and possible alternative actions. For information on how to attend, visit trivalleycares.org