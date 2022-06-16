Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens. By now, we are all very aware and appalled regarding the murder of little, innocent children and their teachers at a charming school in Uvalde, Texas. The cowardly, selfish, disorganized behavior by the Texas Rangers and many others is absolutely unforgivable. Do you wonder if they even bothered to stay at the school long enough to see the little victim’s remains splattered everywhere — on the walls, windows, desks — classmates all soaked in blood, many headless on the floor? Do they even care at all? Oh, they make weak excuses and hide. What a slap in the face to all honest, responsible, caring law enforcement officers around the country. A question for them, would have they have responded differently if this were where they live? There is a song that goes, “The eyes of Texas are upon you...” Now the eyes of America are on you!