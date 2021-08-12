John Marchand, Livermore
The August 5, Independent published another large ad from the group formerly known as “Friends of Livermore,” and the “Community Group,” now calling itself “Save Livermore Downtown” (SLD). They repeat that it is their belief that 230 apartments north of Railroad Avenue will create less of an impact than 130 apartments south of Railroad.
Read their ad carefully. It is full of qualifying words like “may,” “could,” “informal discussions,” and “potential.” This private group is full of suggestions on how to spend tens of millions of public dollars, your dollars, without public review, to achieve their drawing that also was developed with no public input. As proof that this group honestly believes that their drawing is feasible and the grant funds are transferable, let them put up a bond to protect the County funds and tax credit financing and also indemnify Eden and the City of Livermore against loss if they are wrong.
Are their suggestions feasible? Many of us have used the 500-space parking garage downtown. Even when full to capacity, it takes less than 30 minutes to clear. Then consider this information. SLD’s ad states that in their proposed 450-space robotic garage, “Retrieval time in the robotic garage is projected to be only 3 minutes” per car. That means their proposed garage would take, by their estimate, over 22 hours (450 cars X 3 minutes = 1350 minutes) to empty. Does that sound feasible to you?
In their own words, SLD’s “solution” to the long-known contamination on the approved Eden site is, “Leave the contamination behind” because it will reduce costs as suggested in SLD’s July 29 ad. It is completely irresponsible for SLD to even suggest leaving the contamination behind and allow families to gather and children to play on a known contaminated area.
The City of Livermore is doing the right thing. City staff is diligently working with the Regional Water Quality Control Board, as it has done in the past, to develop a remediation plan to clean-up the area.
Once again, the people behind SLD have shown us only a drawing. They have never had a real plan.