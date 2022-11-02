Lucy Hair, Livermore
Vote for Mony Nop for Mayor, Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer for City Council!
Lucy Hair, Livermore
Vote for Mony Nop for Mayor, Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer for City Council!
Speed is the enemy of transparency — what do I mean by that? When major changes are proposed to our town, we citizens want to know that they are being proposed; we want to know when those changes will take place; we want to know the true cost; and we want to be able to voice our opinions on those changes. We also want to know when the proposed changes are themselves changed! This knowledge and understanding require time --. time to publish the changes, time to explain in non-legalese what the changes are, and time for the citizens to express their opinions, preferably through the voting process. However, this Livermore City Council has not provided time for our knowledge and understanding. This Livermore City Council has not allowed that time in their recent rush to secure downtown land for Eden Housing. This Livermore City Council has denied us the opportunity to vote on the changes made, even when we followed our best understanding of the law in getting the required number of referendum signatures to put the possibility of Eden Housing relocation on the ballot. Vote for time, vote for transparency! Nop, Barrientos, and Wahrer have committed to transparency — let us give them our votes and the time to carry out their commitment!
