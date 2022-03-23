Tania Panarello, Livermore
I know there are battles going on currently over downtown Livermore development, and the world in general, but can we put down our swords for a moment to express gratitude for the good things in life?
First, thank you so much to all the organizers, sponsors, businesses, volunteers, supporters and runners for bringing back the Livermore Valley Half Marathon this year. Also, many thanks to Livermore residents, Farmers Market vendors and Cedar Grove Community Church for their patience and flexibility in accommodating this event. It really does “take a village” to make special events like the Livermore Half a success, and after two years of pandemic fatigue, our community really needed this spark of energy to confirm that we are still alive and kicking!
Thanks especially to all the friendly peace officers stationed along the course to keep everyone safe. Livermore Police Dept. (along with Cedar Grove church staff) did all they could to alert people in advance to plan for road closures related to the race.
Having run the Livermore Half in years past, my husband and I greatly appreciated the encouragement we received from bystanders along the race route. This year, we stood with our signs and other proud supporters to cheer on the runners.
There has been so much negativity on social media and in life, overall; after hiding behind face masks and computer screens for so long, it was incredibly uplifting to be outside with others on such a beautiful day, sharing smiles over miles and doing life together. Let’s take this win and move forward by PAYING IT FORWARD with kindness to one another. Thank you!