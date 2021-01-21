Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
Snitching has got to be the lowest form of personal idolatry in existence.
Messages from the destructors of our Republic gives license to individuals to self-appoint themselves as monitor, king, ruler, or even a god. It’s all looked at from one viewpoint.
Considering the dire circumstances that Newsom has created, it would seem that, now more than ever, each person would want to be compassionate and understanding of the plight others might are in, and especially if they themselves are situated well enough to escape any financial or emotional damage themselves. Are snitchers just reacting to the fake Coronavirus news?
After 10 months, neither Newsom nor the California Department of Health has produced any medical facts about Covid-19 to validate their abuse of emergency powers. And why is it okay for football players to be all over each other in a game of scrimmage, (with) no masks, no distancing, and no isolating? Whi is it okay for governors, mayors, and legislators to eat in restaurants, (with) no masks no distancing, and no isolating; or to take junkets to Hawaii on ‘business,’ (with) no masks, no distancing, and no isolating?
Isn’t this glaring proof that the shutdown has nothing to do with fighting the virus, but everything to do with control of the American people, and for what reason?
Federal law does not allow Newsom to elimination our constitutional rights, even under a so-called medical crisis. The OSHA issued guidelines for employers and employees are not regulations, and not enforceable by law.
During the Obama years, 12,500 died in (one) year from H1N1. No shutdowns, no masks. Where was all the blame from the left for no vaccines then? Where was Fauci then? He was there, but not a word.
In January 2020, Fauci said don’t wear masks. Two months later, he says wear masks. Where’s the science?
Now the far-left puppet news is blaming President Trump for lack of vaccines? The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website reported that out of the 161,392 deaths in their CDC data, just 6% of the deaths were attributed to the corona virus alone. The other 94% had additional conditions or causes of death.
People are done with the illegal constraints placed on their incomes, businesses, and education. People are doing what they must to survive. We should offer one another compassion, understanding and help where needed, not snitching.