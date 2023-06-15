Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
I was saddened to read of the passing of Larry Burdick, former owner of the Book Oasis.
Often, when weary of working on piping software programming, I would take a break by browsing the stacks at the Book Oasis, generally finding a used book or two of interest - one time a high school book on ancient Greek alongside a book on modern Greek, and another on Scots Gaelic. I bought all three.
Larry and I would talk of how he obtained such treasures of used books, often from estate sales. A few times he would obtain titles I requested, sometimes books I had read as a teen and had since lost.
Alas, Mr. Burdick’s store has been gone for many years, and now he is also. So long, friend.
