Thomas Isenburg, Livermore
No more Christmas in Livermore. I returned after one month away from our town to see that the Mayor and Council had our Christmas Tree and shade trees at the corner of First and Livermore destroyed and removed. I understand that we have no more Christmas celebrations in Livermore. We are only allowed “December Holiday Celebrations.”
So, Mr. Mayor and Council what replaces our “December Holiday Tree?” A three-story apartment building? And, when will the flag pole be taken out too since we will only have July Celebrations and no Celebration of Liberty?
After almost 30 years here, I guess my love of Country and of Christmas is gone with the town. Hello Pleasanton. See you in December.