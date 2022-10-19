Trish Munro, Livermore
“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished…It’s about what you’ve given back.”
That quote by Denzel Washington summed up the attitude of the 100-plus civic volunteers who have volunteered their time, effort, commitment and to contribute to making this community better for all.
On October 13, the City celebrated their efforts with a dinner and program summing all that’s been accomplished over the past few years (due to COVID, this was the first in-person event since 2019). Livermore is the community we love in large measure because of the dedication of our volunteers, supported by the hard work of our city staff.
Here are but a few of the advisory bodies on which they serve:
The Commission for the Arts advises the City Council on cultural arts programs, arts education, and public art. It also works to support artistic achievement and talent, especially among the youth, and enhance Livermore’s art and and cultural activities, both to build community and encourage visitors. This past week saw an example of the Arts Commission activity with the dedication of Influx, a new sculpture inspired by nature and the ocean. Designed by sculptor Cecilia Lueza, it is a bright focal point for the entrance to Springtown.
The Human Services Commission looks at the social and human service needs in Livermore. Among other things, they are responsible for recommending grant funding to nonprofit agencies serving low-income, homeless, senior and disabled residents, along with advising Council on managing the community’s needs.
The Planning Commission advises the City Council on land use issues and the physical growth of the City. Their responsibilities range from the scope of General Plan Update to careful reviews of new development projects.
The Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission (LAYAC) brings together youth, adult, public and private sectors of the community to promote youth involvement in the Livermore community, communicate with City leaders, and address issues related to the care, health, safety, welfare, and education of Livermore’s youth.
This is just a sample of the city’s advisory bodies. You, too, can contribute your ideas and efforts in so many ways. Formal recruitment starts December 1. Now is the time to attend a meeting and apply. Details are here: https://www.livermoreca.gov/departments/city-clerk/advisory-bodies.