Alan Burnham, Livermore
A March 4 letter said that masking and social distancing are ineffective and violate the first amendment, so citizens should protest them by opening businesses and other actions.
It is both the right and obligation of citizens to speak out against ineffective and overreaching regulations. Thoreau even argued that one should go to jail rather than obey an immoral law. But are mask and social distancing regulations immoral? Are traffic laws immoral?
What about slander and libel laws? When does the unfettered action of a person become a crime against another?
Masking and social distancing are effective at reducing transmission—by about 70% in 2020 as I wrote on Feb. 25, and by about 80% when people were more careful. It is true that the cost of social distancing is substantial, but it must be weighed against the cost of not doing it. The tradeoff is not trivial, and governments have not always done it well. We often consider only all-or-nothing decisions.
COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates vary, but good average estimates for the U.S. are 2% for hospitalizations and 0.4% for deaths after correcting for unconfirmed cases. The latter is consistent with 120 million total cases and 530,000 deaths. If everyone in the U.S. had caught COVID, and that would have happened without social controls, we would have had at least 1.3 million deaths, and probably a lot more due to overwhelming medical facilities.
What is the value of a human life? The EPA and Federal Department of Transportation value it at about $10 million in their analyses. That is about twice the $50,000 per year of quality life used by insurers and three times the average lifetime earning potential. But even using a low value of $2 million times 1.5 million lives would give $3 trillion. And the could-have-been 6.5 million hospitalizations at $60,000 apiece would be another $400 billion.
The total of $3.4 trillion is 16% of the U.S. GDP!
A final moral question is more than hypothetical. If an unvaccinated person refusing to wear a mask in a crowded room were proved to have infected a person who subsequently died, could the infecting person be charged with reckless endangerment or be sued for wrongful death?
Freedom is not unlimited. With freedom comes responsibility, and with more responsibility (e.g., masking and social distancing) will come a faster and more lasting reopening.