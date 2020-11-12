Jack Johnston, Livermore
In a sentence, “It is necessary to expand solar, wind, hydroelectric, nuclear and other ‘green energy producers’ worldwide, or it’s go the way of the dinosaurs.”
Two documentaries on the internet show the way of the dinosaurs. The British research on the disappearance of the dinosaurs (is on) BBS’ “The Day the Dinosaurs Died.” Their research developed the theory that the dinosaurs died as the result of an asteroid hitting the Earth. However, they could not locate a crater large enough to substantiate their theory.
The second documentary (on) PBS’ “Day the Dinosaurs Died,” shows the research on a massive hole in the Gulf of Mexico just off Mexico’s coast.
Oil exploration over the Gulf of Mexico utilizes magnetic patterns to locate potential oil wells. The magnetic fields gathered indicated a large crater off the coast of Mexico. This area is rich in gypsum, with a high content of sulfur. The incoming asteroid vaporized the gypsum that rained upon the Earth and started a worldwide fire, burning all the vegetation on Earth to charcoal. The sulfur converted to sulfuric acid and increased the acidity of the oceans. Approximately 75 percent of the species on Earth disappeared.
The thin charcoal boundary between the Cretaceous Period and the Paleogene Period is known as the K-T Boundary and is found worldwide.
During the dinosaurs’ days, the Earth was warmer, substantiated by fossils found at higher sea levels on the USA’s East Coast. The world is now warming from the emission of carbon and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
The solar energy-producing plant proposed for North Livermore, Alameda County, is located next to an electrical distribution facility (A nearby place to plug in the solar panels to the electric grid). As a nation, we need to change our thinking and policies of operation.
The planet Earth manager will have limited options to arrest global warming from the carbon and greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere by the present-day energy producers, just as was the case with the dinosaurs.
The dinosaurs overpopulated the planet, as humans have. The dinosaurs emitted methane gas into the atmosphere, a ‘greenhouse gas.’ Humans emit carbon from internal combustion engines and power plants, along with other ‘greenhouse gasses.’
We must change our actions and policies or ‘go the way of the dinosaurs.’