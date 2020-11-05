Ann Brown, Livermore
I greatly appreciate for the reporting that the Independent offers the community on issues including climate resilience, renewable energy, and land use.
Tri-Valley Citizens' Climate Education hosted a lively virtual forum, open to the public, on Oct. 28, that featured speakers with a variety of perspectives on solar energy development in the Tri-Valley. We would like to thank the speakers who shared their slides and information, and the participants, who contributed questions and comments. All are welcome to view a recording of the meeting through the link below.
We thank Dr. Larry Gosselin, Alameda County Agriculture Advisory Committee; JP Ross, East Bay Community Energy; Marisa Mitchell, Aramis Renewable Energy; David Rounds, Friends of Livermore; Sue Springer, Save North Livermore Valley; and Dawn Argula, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce.
To view the meeting recording, visit https://bit.ly/3ebqYAt. To join our mailing list and view future events, visit https://bit.ly/3ebqYAt.