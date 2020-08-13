Following are the comments I sent to the Alameda County Planning Department regarding the Aramis Solar Generation Project on June 5, 2020.
“I live in north Livermore and I have the following concerns about the proposed Aramis Solar Generation project:
“Large-scale solar power plants raise local temperatures, creating a solar heat island effect according to the findings of three different desert ecosystems in Arizona that demonstrated that temperatures around a solar power plant were 5.4-7.2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than nearby wildlands. The study was conducted by Mitchell A. Pavao-Zuckerman, an assistant professor from the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, with colleagues from the University of Arizona, University of Madison-Wisconsin, and the Nevada Center of Excellence. Reference a PHYS Org website: https://phys.org/news/2016-11-solar-island-effect-large-scale-power.html In addition to the increased temperatures, can reflective surfaces of solar farms shoot sunlight back into the air and prevent clouds from forming or dissipate clouds that are there? Livermore already has very hot seasons in spring, summer, and fall, with minimal rainfall. The location of the proposed project is on agricultural land which has several arroyos that wind through the area containing much wildlife and endangered native plants. In one of my environmental publications, I had read about a solar power plant located in one of the California deserts, which due to the increased temperatures from the solar project, caused nearby animals and native plants to die. Increased temperatures in north Livermore could easily dry up the arroyos, kill wildlife, dry the vegetation, increase the likelihood of fire, make drought conditions much, much worst, cause dust storms (there are numerous days in which north Livermore is very, very windy; that’s why there are windmills nearby), etc. And how will the aquifer be impacted by this proposed project? Livermore residents depend upon the water from the aquifer.
“Please have all possible impacts of this project thoroughly reviewed. Thank you.”