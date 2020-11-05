Christopher O'Brien, Livermore
I appreciate the coverage the Independent has provided regarding industrial solar projects proposed for North Livermore.
I'm writing regarding Aly Brown's story about a public hearing on the projects.
In sum, Ms. Brown's story failed to mention that, by a wide margin, the number of public comments opposed to the Sunwalker project exceeded those in favor. This detail is important for the public to understand, particularly in the context of the project's effort to obtain a conditional use permit.
Regarding an Oct. 22 East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) review of the Sunwalker project, Ms. Brown's story notes, "The Board ... listen to public comment both in favor and against the project." During the meeting that saw over 500 participants the community... spoke out both in favor of and in opposition to these controversial projects."
What's missing from Ms. Brown's story is any mention that comments from the project’s opponents - largely North Livermore residents - outnumbered those in favor of the project, by a margin of more than 50-1. The fact that there was far greater opposition to the project is a glaring omission from the story, considering that the BZA was reviewing whether the project should receive a conditional use permit.
The use permit process invites public comment to help determine whether a project meets the findings in Alameda County Code Section 17.54.130. Public comment is encouraged, in large part, because it is understood that those living and working near a project are in the best position to understand its impacts. The findings - which shockingly were not discussed during the hearing by county staff or the BZA - are:
The project A) is required by public need; B) will be properly related to other land uses and transportation service facilities in the vicinity; C) if permitted, will not materially adversely affect the health or safety of persons residing or working in the vicinity, or be detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to property or improvements in the neighborhood; and D) will not be contrary to the specific intent clauses or performance standards established for the district in which it is located.
County staff, the BZA and the Independent must give serious attention to the findings, and to the fact that the vast majority of those who have commented on the project, do not believe that the project meets the findings.