Alan Marling, Livermore

 If we lose our rooftop-solar industry this week, it will be the fault of Governor Newsom. The California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) is set to vote on December 15th on a proposal that will turn rooftop solar into a luxury item. If this passes, it will not be for the good for California citizens or the environment, only PG&E’s wallet. Rooftop solar, in addition to solar farms, will be needed to power us through the climate crisis. Gavin Newsom appoints CPUC commissioners and is ultimately responsible for this betrayal. Should the CPUC pass it, we should not only call for the resignation of the commissioners but for the Governor as well. Call his office and find out how to join the CPUC meeting through their website. 