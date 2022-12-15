If we lose our rooftop-solar industry this week, it will be the fault of Governor Newsom. The California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) is set to vote on December 15th on a proposal that will turn rooftop solar into a luxury item. If this passes, it will not be for the good for California citizens or the environment, only PG&E’s wallet. Rooftop solar, in addition to solar farms, will be needed to power us through the climate crisis. Gavin Newsom appoints CPUC commissioners and is ultimately responsible for this betrayal. Should the CPUC pass it, we should not only call for the resignation of the commissioners but for the Governor as well. Call his office and find out how to join the CPUC meeting through their website.
Governor’s office: (916) 445-2841
I was unhappy to learn I may have missed my opportunity to give public comment on the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Project. I’ve spent time in Oakland’s Mountain View Cemetery, which is not only important for the dead but also the living, as a green zone amidst an urban landscape. I can well believe Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Project could earn the title of “garden” and provide a similar benefit to locals. However, I am discouraged at the approval of a crematorium, which is toxic to the air and energy intensive. I would’ve liked to see greater focus on more green methods of burial, or at least for the project to share building use with funeral homes preexisting within the city. I also worry watering huge lawns will drain the local water table. I hope to learn more of this development.