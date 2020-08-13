We all have a duty to preserve our planet for future generations. As a North Livermore Valley resident, my wife and I truly treasure the open space in the valley, as do so many others from all around the Bay Area. They come out daily to cycle, jog, walk, paint, draw, stargaze, watch the sunset, or just relax and enjoy nature’s beauty and natural habitat.
Future generations will look back in dismay if we allow the valley to be turned into a sea of photovoltaic panels. They will say we were fools. We could have had both - a pristine valley, scenic corridor, natural habitat and more renewable energy by installing solar arrays over parking lots and on rooftops of office and commercial buildings.
Even the spokesperson for Intersect Power, the for-profit corporation proposing to fill the valley with hundreds of thousands of solar arrays, acknowledged to this newspaper that we can do this. The catch for Intersect Power is that small-scale solar projects do not have the same profit margin as utility-scale projects.
My response to Intersect Power Company is they don’t hold the same values as Livermore residents. Look elsewhere to build your massive industrial solar-power plant. The editorial in the Livermore Independent said it best, "We shouldn't have to destroy part of the environment in order to save it."
There are many reputable solar-power companies in the Tri-Valley installing solar at office buildings and industrial sites and for homeowners. Already, there are scores of local city, county and commercial properties with solar panels: Las Positas College, Dublin Kaiser, Livermore Kaiser, many K-12 schools and the list goes on. Even Shadow Cliffs has solar panels, but in its parking lot, not at the beach or floating on the lake.
The agricultural land, open space, wildlife habitat, groundwater used for human consumption and livestock, or North Livermore Avenues’ scenic corridor, established in 1967, are all far more important than any private corporation’s profits. Please join the growing movement to save our valley by visiting our website, www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com, and providing your contact information. That way we can let you know when county officials will review the projects and ensure your voice is heard before any decisions are made.