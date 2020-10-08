Alan Burnham, Livermore
While I understand the single-minded view that nothing should be built in North Livermore to preserve it as open space, recent letters sound more like excuses than reasons, “I support renewable energy, but…”
We have three energy choices - cut our consumption tenfold, continue filling the atmosphere with CO2, or switch to low-CO2 energy sources. The question posed in my letter was essentially whether converting 10 percent of the North Livermore valley into a solar farm is a sacrifice we are collectively willing to make to do our part. It seems that the most vocal voices are not.
Greg Scott promotes that space as valuable for agriculture. He is usually full of facts. How many people can 400 acres of that non-irrigated land feed? 10,000 households? Maybe we should convert irrigated farmland in the central valley to solar farms instead. Then, we could have both more water and solar energy for ourselves.
Mr. Scott provides details about the challenges of depending on intermittent renewable energy. For more information, look up the duck curve on the internet. That is why energy storage is needed. He is right that demand peaks in early evening, but winter peaks per Cal ISO are only about 30 GW, while summer peaks are about 45 GW- when solar is best. Do we want natural gas turbines to make up the difference indefinitely? What about nuclear?
Mr. Scott brings up EROI, which I understand. Solar systems take energy to build, just like everything. That is why they are best phased in over time as fossil fuel plants reach their service life. The same is true of electric cars and heat pumps. It does not make sense to make this conversion in a panic.
My point remains, how do we plan to become carbon neutral in a few decades as per California law? Just saying no is not good enough.
Merlin Newton claims that solar farms are a danger to nitrate contaminated ground water. Really? Does he know that the primary source of nitrate pollution in groundwater is agriculture, followed by septic tanks? The dirt that gets washed off solar panels is just that - dirt that would have landed on the ground if not for the solar panels. Obviously, any battery storage system would have to be designed to prohibit groundwater contamination, but that is also true for battery systems in urban areas.