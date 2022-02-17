Jean King, Livermore
Where are the best locations for solar panels?
One possibility that should be studied is solar on water canals.
A pilot project will be started this fall to install panels on multiple sections of a canal in California’s San Joaquin Valley to see if this can both save water and produce renewable energy and avoid using large tracts of land for solar development. The project is being funded by the State of California and is expected to be completed in 2024.
A study published by the University of California, Merced and UC Santa Cruz found covering 4,000 miles of the state’s water canals could cut water evaporation by as much as 82 percent and save about 63 billion gallons of water annually. The solar installations could generate about a sixth of the state’s current installed energy capacity.
Challenges include cost, access to canals and delivery of electricity to a useful load.
