Thomas Soules, Livermore
I would like to second Jean King's suggestion of putting solar panels over the canals. I modified this idea a little - a wire mesh tunnel would be built arching over the canal and tiled with solar panels. This design would allow the solar panels to receive direct sunlight throughout the day, provide a stable arch structure during winds, protect the canals from any other damage and cut evaporation even more, close to 100 %, with water condensing on the inside of the tunnel either going back into the canal or recovered as clean distilled water. Rainwater would flow off the panels back into the canal. I think the biggest challenge is the cost of the solar panels but at least one doesn't have to pay for the land as it is already used by the canal. I took the solar arch idea to a patent attorney. Although he did not think it was patentable, I think it is a good idea.